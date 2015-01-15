FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Liquide buy stake in Germany's Optimal Medical Therapies
January 15, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Air Liquide buy stake in Germany's Optimal Medical Therapies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Air Liquide Sa

* Air Liquide is pursuing the development of its home healthcare activity in Europe with the acquisition of Optimal Medical Therapies

* Founded in 1998, OMT, which has 45 employees, provides home healthcare services for around 5,000 patients and generated annual sales revenue of 28 million euros in 2013.

* The company is recognized for its expertise in home infusion services that include immunotherapy, pain management, and the treatment of pulmonary hypertension and Parkinson`s disease.

* Via this acquisition, which takes the form of a majority stake (65%), Air Liquide reinforces its position in the German home healthcare market. In 2011, the Group acquired Licher Medical Therapy (LMT), one of Germany`s leading players in the area of medico-technical management at home with infusion therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Geert De Clercq)

