FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vodafone Group says CTO Steve Pusey to retire
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 15, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone Group says CTO Steve Pusey to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Directorate change

* CTO Steve Pusey to retire; Johan Wibergh appointed as successor

* Announced that its chief technology officer Steve Pusey has informed board of his intention to retire from Vodafone on 31 July 2015.

* Successor as group technology officer will be Johan Wibergh who is currently executive vice president and head of networks segment at Ericsson

* Wibergh wil join group in May 2015 to enable a period of transition prior to Steve Pusey’s retirement

* Steve Pusey will step down from board after Vodafone Group annual general meeting on 28 July 2015 and will not stand for re-election. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.