Jan 15 (Reuters) - Anadolu Hayat :

* Says FY 2014 total premium generated 365.7 million lira ($160.79 million)

* FY2014 life premium of 364.8 million lira, non-life premium of 913,292 lira Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.2744 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)