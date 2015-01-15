FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kardan sells Chinese water infrastructure co for 86 mln eur
January 15, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan sells Chinese water infrastructure co for 86 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv

* Sells its water infrastructure company in china

* Total consideration of two phases amounts to RMB 630 million (approximately 86 mln eur/ $102 million

* Sale of KWIG will take place in two phases (75 pct and 25 pct) to be finalized before end of June 2015

* CGGC investment will repay all outstanding loans provided to KWIG by kardan group companies, totaling approximately $49 million

* Closing of first phase of transaction is expected to take place in February 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1C3LHOh) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
