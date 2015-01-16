BRIEF-Karolinska Development rights issue 94 pct subscribed

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development

* Update of Karolinska Development rights issue outcome

* Karolinska Development has also been informed that payment of SEK 100 million that were allotted in the rights issue of convertibles has been delayed due to administrative constraints.

* CP Group has stated that payment of this amount will take place no later than February 28, 2015.

* After the end of the subscription period, Karolinska says has received applications to subscribe for convertibles without subscription rights to an aggregate amount of SEK 39 million.

* The rights issue of convertibles has hereafter been subscribed to approximately 94 percent and will, together with the completed directed issue of convertibles, generate proceeds to Karolinska Development of approximately SEK 386.9 million before transaction costs. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)