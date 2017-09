Jan 16 (Reuters) - London Capital Group Holdings Plc

* Statement on Swiss franc movement

* LCG maintains minimal exposure

* Impact on co from exposure will be dependent on co’s ability to recover client debts, but in total it will not exceed 1.7 million stg

* Group is well capitalised with a strong balance sheet upon which recent events relating to Swiss franc has had no material impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: