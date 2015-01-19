BRIEF-Wincor Nixdorf reports Q1 profit as expected, confirms forecast

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wincor Nixdorf Ag

* Says q1 ebita was down 12 percent year on year

* Says q1 net sales generated by the group totaled 640 million (previous year: 638 million)

* Says q1 operating profit (ebita) amounted to 37 million (42 million)

* Says profit for the first three months of fiscal 2014/2015 stood at 25 million (28 million)

* Says reaffirms its outlook for the annual period as a whole

* Says forecasts a moderate increase in net sales, which is to be accompanied by growth in ebita

* Says taking the figure of 135 million for fiscal 2013/2014, adjusted for exceptional items it aims to achieve a percent increase in ebita slightly above that of net sales

* Poll average for wincor nixdorf q1 net sales was 626 million eur, ebita was 37.4 million, net profit was 24.4 million Further company coverage: