BRIEF-Rangers International exploring using Ibrox as security for funding deal

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc :
* Update regarding financing initiatives
* Company continues to need funding, including urgent short term financing
* Assets (other than Ibrox), cash flow, business does not support significant financing, on open market commercial basis
* Directors are pursuing bi-lateral discussions with two parties who are both stakeholders in rangers
* It may be necessary to use ibrox stadium as security; such a decision would not be taken lightly