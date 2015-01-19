FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rangers International exploring using Ibrox as security for funding deal
January 19, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rangers International exploring using Ibrox as security for funding deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Update regarding financing initiatives

* Company continues to need funding, including urgent short term financing

* Assets (other than Ibrox), cash flow, business does not support significant financing, on open market commercial basis

* Directors are pursuing bi-lateral discussions with two parties who are both stakeholders in rangers

* It may be necessary to use ibrox stadium as security; such a decision would not be taken lightly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
