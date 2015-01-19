FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fresenius refinances credit agreement
January 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fresenius refinances credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se

* Says refinances its credit agreement

* Says has launched a refinancing of the revolving facilities and the term loan A tranches (aggregate volume approx. 3 bn) under its 2013 senior credit agreement

* Says maturity will be extended by 2 years to june 28, 2020

* Says proposal also includes reduced credit margins

* Says Standard & Poor’s upgrades Fresenius’ credit rating to investment grade

* Says S&P has upgraded the corporate credit rating from BB+ to BBB- with a stable outlook Further company coverage:

