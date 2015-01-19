FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cybercom awarded Kammarkollegiet's two major framework agreements
#IT Services & Consulting
January 19, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cybercom Group Ab

* Cybercom awarded kammarkollegiet’s two major framework agreements

* Cybercom is one of seven vendors selected within the Software and Services, Office Support framework agreement

* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of SEK 1,100 million per year

* Cybercom is also one of six vendors selected within the Software and Services, Basic IT framework agreement

* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of approximately SEK 300 million per year Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
