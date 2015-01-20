FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail sees FY underlying operational EBIT about 2 mln euro below 2013
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail sees FY underlying operational EBIT about 2 mln euro below 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group Nv

* Sales growth in Fashion continues both off- and online in weak shoe market, but at lower pace (+ 2.0%) than in first three quarters (+ 7.6%)

* Underlying operational EBIT Fashion in Q4 positive but around  6 million lower than in Q4 2013

* Underlying operational EBIT Macintosh is expected to come out around  2 million under 2013

* A structural reinforcement of the competitive position of fashion will be investigated pro-actively, also in the context of the in 2014 decreasing shoe markets in the netherlands and belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.