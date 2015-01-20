FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-3i Infrastructure to sell stake in Eversholt Rail Group
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-3i Infrastructure to sell stake in Eversholt Rail Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Sale of investment in Eversholt Rail Group

* Announces it has agreed to sell its entire stake in Eversholt Rail Group one of three leading rail rolling stock companies in UK, to CK Investments S.A R.L.

* Sale of investment will generate estimated proceeds of approximately 358 mln stg

* In addition to these proceeds, which include 5.9 mln stg of interest receivable, 3i infrastructure received a distribution of 15.5 mln stg from Eversholt Rail in December 2014

* Valuations of Eversholt Rail were 240.8 mln stg at Sep. 30 2014 and 160.3 mln stg at March 31 2014

* All of investors in Eversholt Rail have elected to sell their entire interest in Eversholt Rail to CKI

* Enterprise value of transaction is approximately 2.5 bln stg

* Anticipated that transaction will close in March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.