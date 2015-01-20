FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Addnode signs 200 mln SEK revolving credit facility
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 20, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Addnode signs 200 mln SEK revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Addnode Group Ab

* Addnode Group has in addition to existing credit facilities signed a SEK 200 million revolving credit facility with the bank Nordea. The agreement has a term of four years and the credit can be called up gradually.

* “Through the acquisition credit facility of SEK 200 million, we have secured capital that will allow us to continue the strategic plan to grow through acquisitions that complement and strengthen our operations”, says Staffan Hanstorp, President and CEO of Addnode Group. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.