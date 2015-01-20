BRIEF-Addnode signs 200 mln SEK revolving credit facility

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Addnode Group Ab

* Addnode Group has in addition to existing credit facilities signed a SEK 200 million revolving credit facility with the bank Nordea. The agreement has a term of four years and the credit can be called up gradually.

* “Through the acquisition credit facility of SEK 200 million, we have secured capital that will allow us to continue the strategic plan to grow through acquisitions that complement and strengthen our operations”, says Staffan Hanstorp, President and CEO of Addnode Group. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)