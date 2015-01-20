FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA fines Reckitt Benckiser 539,800 pounds for listing rule failures
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA fines Reckitt Benckiser 539,800 pounds for listing rule failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - FCA

* FCA fines Reckitt Benckiser 539,800 pounds for listing rule failures

* Has fined Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) 539,800 pounds for inadequate systems and controls to monitor share-dealing by its senior executives

* This contributed to late and incomplete disclosure to market of share dealings by two senior executives

* Fine for inadequate systems and controls to monitor share-dealing by its senior executives in its own shares

* When RB became aware of share dealing by its senior executives, it should have notified market by end of next business day but it failed to do so Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1wnnhbM) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.