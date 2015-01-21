FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WH Smith posts fall in underlying group sales
January 21, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-WH Smith posts fall in underlying group sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Wh Smith Plc

* Group delivered a good performance in period with profit growth in line with plan

* Total group sales were down 1% with like-for-like (lfl) sales down 2%

* In travel, total sales were up 7% with lfl sales up 2%, with an improvement across all channels, particularly large airports.

* Continue to invest in growing business by opening stores in uk and internationally

* In high street, total sales were down 5% with lfl sales also down 5%, in line with plan.

* Remain focused on profitable growth, cash generation and investment in new opportunities and are confident of making further progress. Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRSU6753Ca] Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
