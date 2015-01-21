FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pets At Home reaffirms trading expectations after robust Q3
January 21, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pets At Home reaffirms trading expectations after robust Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc

* Another robust quarter, in line to meet expectations for fy15

* Like-For-Like revenue growth of 4.1% driven by strength in advanced nutrition, health & hygiene, christmas range, vip club, services and omni- channel

* Merchandise like-for-like revenue growth of 3.4%

* Services like-for-like revenue growth of 15.6%

* Total revenue growth of 7.8% to £182.2m

* Continues to trade in line with expectations for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

