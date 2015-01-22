BRIEF-Tigenix says EPO issues key patent for adipose-derived stem cell composition

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tigenix Nv

* Announced today that European Patent Office (EPO) has issued European Patent EP2292736 relating to an adipose-derived stem cell composition

* Claims of granted patent cover both a specified population of expanded adipose-derived multipotent cells and their therapeutic uses, as well as pharmaceutical compositions of such cells

* Issuance of this patent reinforces Tigenix's intellectual property portfolio of 24 patent families which now includes 14 granted patents