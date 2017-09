Jan 22 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab says:

* Frank Müller to become new CEO of TrelleborgVibracoustic.

* Müller joins TrelleborgVibracoustic from his position as Vice President & General Manager for TRW Automotive’s Global Occupant Safety Systems.

* He will assume his position June 1, 2015.