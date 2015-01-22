BRIEF-Ablynx says successfully opposes Domantis patent appeal case

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx successfully opposes patent appeal case by Domantis (GSK)

* Has been successful in opposing appeal lodged by Domantis (now member of Glaxosmithkline group of companies) in 2010 against decision by opposition division of European patent office to revoke Domantis’ European patent 1 517 921

* As a result of decision by board of appeal, Domantis patent will remain revoked in full without further possibility to appeal