BRIEF-Card Factory says continues to trade in line with board's expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Card Factory says continues to trade in line with board's expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc

* Continues to trade in line with board’s expectations.

* Expects to report a significant reduction in net debt at year end to a level lower than current range of market expectations

* In 11 months ended dec 31, revenue increased by 8.1%, driven by like-for-like sales growth, new store roll out, further growth in online business

* In 11 months ended dec 31, revenue increased by 8.1%, driven by like-for-like sales growth, new store roll out, further growth in online business

* Total of 51 net new stores have been opened in year to date, bringing total estate to 764 stores as at 31 december 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
