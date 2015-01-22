FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK Financial watchdog fines 2 ex-Martin Brokers senior execs over LIBOR
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK Financial watchdog fines 2 ex-Martin Brokers senior execs over LIBOR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Two former senior executives of Martin Brokers fined and banned for compliance failings related to LIBOR

* Both are also banned from performing significant influence functions at financial services firms.

* David Caplin (former chief executive) was fined 210,000 pounds and Jeremy Kraft (former compliance officer) was fined 105,000 pounds

* Has found that Caplin and Kraft’s failings contributed to a culture at martins that permitted LIBOR manipulation to take place

* The two directors failed to recognise risk of this culture developing and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent it Source text: (bit.ly/1ASqfHT)

