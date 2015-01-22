FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altron sees FY HEPS down more than 40 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 22, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Altron sees FY HEPS down more than 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (Altron) :

* Headline EPS for financial year ending 28 February 2015 are expected to be more than 40% lower

* Basic EPS for financial year are expected to be more than 50% lower as against previous financial year

* Altron board has implemented a number of significant remediation initiatives to address these matters

* Altron performance hurt by difficult trading conditions, particularly by significant reduction in demand from certain key customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
