BRIEF-Review finds marketable coal reserves at New World Resource's Debiensko mine

Jan 22 (Reuters) - New World Resources Plc
* Has identified a total of 263 million tonnes of proven and probable coal reserves under JORC 2012 code
* NWR is now exploring opportunities to attract funding for estimated two-year feasibility stage of project
* All of these reserves are hard coking coal that after processing will yield 186 million tonnes of marketable reserves
* Moelis & Company UK LLP has been engaged to assist company in this process