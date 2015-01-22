BRIEF-Review finds marketable coal reserves at New World Resource's Debiensko mine

Jan 22 (Reuters) - New World Resources Plc

* Has identified a total of 263 million tonnes of proven and probable coal reserves under JORC 2012 code

* NWR is now exploring opportunities to attract funding for estimated two-year feasibility stage of project

* All of these reserves are hard coking coal that after processing will yield 186 million tonnes of marketable reserves

* Moelis & Company UK LLP has been engaged to assist company in this process