Jan 23 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Magnus Peterson sentenced to 13 years in prison

* Former head of collapsed hedge fund Weavering macro fixed income fund ltd was found guilty of eight counts of fraud, forgery, false accounting and fraudulent trading earlier this week

* A decision on director disqualification is to be scheduled to a later hearing

* Convicted on Monday, 19 January, following a three month trial