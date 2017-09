Jan 23 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding Nv

* Q4 net revenue rose by 9.7% to  99.6 million (like-for-like: +11.8%).

* 2014 net revenue rose by 1.8% to  363.9 million (like-for-like: +4.8%).

* Q4 EBIT increased from  0.5 million to approximately  10.5 million

* Operating profit is expected to amount to approximately  23.0 million for the full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: ] Further company coverage: