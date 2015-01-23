FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture sells Turkish subsidiaries for 4.15 mln euros in cash
January 23, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture sells Turkish subsidiaries for 4.15 mln euros in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Decides sale of the whole business in Turkey, to disengage from activities out of strategic business plan and to enhance liquidity

* Sale regards Ilknak and Miramar, buyer is a Turkish businessman engaged in fish farming activities

* Total price of 4.15 million euros in cash, reasonable price according to valuations

* Impact of sale to be positive after taxes approximately at 0.69 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1BkAx6s

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

