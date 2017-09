Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sectra Ab :

* Sectra’s cloud-based vna solution selected to handle all radiology images within Sweden’s capital region

* Stockholm County Council (SLL) has ordered Sectra’s cloud-based IT service for the handling of radiology information (VNA)

* Sectra ab says order amounts to sek 85 million ($10.23 million) Link to press release: here,c9711728 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3111 Swedish crowns)