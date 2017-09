Jan 26 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :

* Old Mutual increases its stake in UAP

* Agreed to purchase a further 37.3 pct of UAP’s existing share capital, thereby increasing its stake to 60.7 pct, subject to various regulatory approvals

* Consideration of KES 14.2 billion (approximately $155.5 million) for additional 37.3 pct stake will be paid in cash

* Transaction is expected to complete during 2015

* Deal will be funded from existing group resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: