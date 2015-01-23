BRIEF-Co-Operative bank signs IT infrastructure contract with IBM

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank Plc

* Entered into a contract with IBM to migrate its IT infrastructure from Co-Operative Group into IBM managed data centres and receive a full suite of managed services

* Bank will pay IBM 93 million pounds to lead and implement transition of these services to IBM data centres

* Bank has also entered into a 10 year managed service contract at a total cost of 275 million pounds and has options to terminate throughout life of contract

* Migration programme will be overseen by an independent third party

* Contract has productivity savings embedded within it that deliver a total of about 40 million pounts of savings in later years compared to current run costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [COOBF.PK IBM.N]