BRIEF-Sports Direct increases put option in Debenhams to 16.6 pct interest
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 23, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct increases put option in Debenhams to 16.6 pct interest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* New put option agreement entered

* Termination of put option agreement in relation to 6.6 pct stake in Debenhams Plc

* New put option agreement in relation to a 10.5 pct stake in Debenhams Plc

* Pursuant to terms of put option, Sports Direct will receive a premium, which is payable on expiry of put option.

* Sports Direct is required to transfer cash collateral to cover its obligations under put option

* Investments currently represent a 16.6 per cent interest in Debenhams’ ordinary shares

* After taking into account premium it will receive, group’s maximum exposure under put option is limited to about 85 million pounds

* Sports direct reiterates its intention to be a supportive stakeholder and create value in interests of both Sports Direct’s and Debenhams’ shareholders

* Sports Direct does not intend to make an offer for Debenhams and would encourage Debenhams’ leadership team to concentrate fully on delivering their strategic plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SPD.L DEB.L]

