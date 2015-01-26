FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gagfah says Dt Annington has reached 85.2 pct of its shares in takeover over
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gagfah says Dt Annington has reached 85.2 pct of its shares in takeover over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gagfah Sa

* Says Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE announced that its voluntary public takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 183,997,924 shares of Gagfah

* Says this corresponds to approximately 85.20 % of currently issued share capital and currently existing voting rights of Gagfah

* Says thereby, an acceptance event pursuant to § 11 (f) of terms and conditions has occurred

* Says Gagfah does not intend to exercise cash alternative election set forth in terms and conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.