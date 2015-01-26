BRIEF-Gagfah says Dt Annington has reached 85.2 pct of its shares in takeover over

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gagfah Sa

* Says Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE announced that its voluntary public takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 183,997,924 shares of Gagfah

* Says this corresponds to approximately 85.20 % of currently issued share capital and currently existing voting rights of Gagfah

* Says thereby, an acceptance event pursuant to § 11 (f) of terms and conditions has occurred

* Says Gagfah does not intend to exercise cash alternative election set forth in terms and conditions