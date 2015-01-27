FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sartorius expects 2015 adj. sales growth of upt to 7 percent
#Healthcare
January 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sartorius expects 2015 adj. sales growth of upt to 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag

* Successful business year 2014: Sartorius achieves sales and earnings targets - positive outlook for 2015

* Says 2014 group sales revenue +12.6%

* Says 2014 order intake +13.4%

* Says 2014 underlying ebitda +15.1%

* Says Sartorius expects significant increases in sales and earnings for 2015 as well

* Says increased its underlying ebitda by 15.1% to 186.8 million euros

* Says corresponding margin was 21.0% relative to 20.5% a year ago

* Says expects sales to grow approximately 4% to 7% in constant currencies Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
