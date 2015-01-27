FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ordina publishes findings of investigation
January 27, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ordina publishes findings of investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ordina Nv

* Ordina : Ordina publishes findings investigation

* One case with a clear indication of a possible irregularity

* No indications of structural irregularities

* Management board believes that there were a few instances of inappropriate behaviour on part of a limited number of people

* Cases relate to period 2005-2010

* Were no indications of structural irregularities, nor evidence of a practice of excessive relationship management, such as expensive gifts or extravagant events

* Publishes findings of completed investigation into possible irregularities in tender procedures and contracts in public sector

* Management board is considering disciplinary measures against a limited number of individuals on basis of findings of recent investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
