BRIEF-British Land says properties continues to see ongoing interest
January 27, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-British Land says properties continues to see ongoing interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* 269,000 sq ft of retail lettings/renewals; investment lettings/renewals 10.9 pct ahead of ERV 2

* Asset sales of over 900 million stg year to date (including residential sales); accounting for over 30 million stg of annual net rent

* Q3 dividend confirmed at 6.92 pence 3, 2.5 pct ahead of prior year

* Retail footfall +1.3 pct, continuing to outperform (+260bps versus market) 2; retailer same store sales +4.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

