FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Afren provides update on capital structure review
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Afren provides update on capital structure review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Afren Plc :

* Review of capital structure

* Provides an update regarding review of its capital structure, liquidity and funding requirements announced on Jan. 20, 2015

* Board has been reviewing funding and liquidity requirements of business and seeking to address how it manages overall leverage position of company

* Had a cash balance of approximately $235 million at Dec. 31, 2014

* Liquidity available to company is significantly lower as a result of restricted and segregated cash balances in place to address operational requirements

* Board is considering whether to utilise a 30 day grace period under its 2016 bonds with respect to $15 mln of interest due on Feb. 1, 2015

* Board is implementing efficiency and cost optimisation measures to improve its liquidity position

* Actions are being taken to protect immediate liquidity position of company while it seeks funding to address its additional requirements

* Continues to be in discussions with Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc regarding a possible combination with Afren

* Company has initiated discussions with advisers to committee regarding immediate liquidity and funding needs of business

* Will be having discussions with its existing stakeholders and new third party investors regarding recapitalising company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.