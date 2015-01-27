BRIEF-Rangers FC secures funding from Ashley's Sports Direct

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* 10 mln stg credit facility & associated 26 pct RRL transfer

* Entered in to agreements with Sportsdirect.Com Retail Limited and associated cos, to provide a long term on-going credit facility of up to 10 mln stg

* 5 million stg will be available immediately for working capital purposes and for repayment of credit facilities

* Will transfer 26 pct of share capital in Rangers Retail Limited to SD for duration of facility

* Also agreed that from 2017/8 season, for duration of facility, any future shirt sponsorship proceeds will be for benefit of RRL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: