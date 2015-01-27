FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Assura Group says court approves new corporate structure
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 27, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Assura Group says court approves new corporate structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Assura Group Ltd

* Court gave its approval to scheme

* Scheme will become effective at 8.00 am (london time) on 28 January 2015

* Court hearing this morning in connection with proposals to change Assura group’s corporate structure by inserting a new english-incorporated parent company at head of Assura group

* Assura group limited shares will be delisted and Assura Plc shares to be issued in connection with scheme will be admitted to premium segment of official list

* Assura shares to be issued in connection with scheme will be admitted to trading on London Stock Exchange’s main market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.