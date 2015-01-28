FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investor net profit jumped 2014, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investor net profit jumped 2014, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Investor AB

* Proposes dividend of sek 9.00 per share (8.00)

* Net asset value amounted to SEK 260,963 m. (SEK 343 per share) on December 31, 2014, corresponding to a change of 6 percent.

* On January 28, 2015, the Board of Directors announced the appointment of Johan Forssell as new President and CEO of Investor as of May 12, 2015.

* Consolidated net profit for the year, which includes unrealized change in value, was SEK 50,688 m. compared to SEK 45,106 m. for 2013. Link to full report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.