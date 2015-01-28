FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pendragon expects to get about 24 mln stg from King Arthur Properties sale
January 28, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pendragon expects to get about 24 mln stg from King Arthur Properties sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc :

* King Arthur Holdings Sarl, a co in which the group has a 5 pct investment, has today completed the sale of its only subsidiary, King Arthur Properties Sarl

* Expects to receive in the region of 24 mln stg in respect of its original 10 mln stg investment, resulting in an estimated non-underlying profit of 14 mln stg

* Investment had been returning an underlying dividend income of 1.1 pound per annum

* The proceeds will be applied to the reduction of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

