FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trainers' House: District Court's decision on commencement of corporate restructuring process
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 28, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Trainers' House: District Court's decision on commencement of corporate restructuring process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Trainers’ House Oyj :

* Trainers’ House Plc filed an application for corporate restructuring proceedings on Dec. 12, 2014 with the district court of Espoo

* Says district court of Espoo decided to commence the corporate restructuring proceedings and appointed Mr. Mika Ilveskero, Attorney-at-Law, to act as the administrator in respect of the restructuring proceedings

* According to the district court’s decision the draft restructuring programme must be prepared at the latest by 3 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.