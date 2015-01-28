BRIEF-Spur Corp H2 total restaurant sales up 14 pct

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd

* Increased total restaurant sales by 14.1% to r3.2 billion in six months to December 2014, with sales from existing restaurants increasing by 9.0%

* Restaurant sales in south africa grew by 12.6%, while sales from international restaurants increased by 25.8% in rand terms

* International restaurant sales increased by 19.1% at constant exchange rate

* Remain concerned about impact that sluggish economic growth, general uncertainty, prospects of protracted load shedding on consumer spending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)