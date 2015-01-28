FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault to launch production of Alpine car end-2016 -Alpine head
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 28, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Renault to launch production of Alpine car end-2016 -Alpine head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault plans to launch production of its Alpine sports car at the end of 2016 and start selling it in Europe and other key emerging market economies the following year, Bernard Ollivier, head of Alpine, told Reuters in an interview.

The project, celebrating the 60th birthday of the glamorous Alpine that has not been made since 1995, will revive production of a model with rear-mounted engine at a plant in Dieppe in northern France.

“In terms of scale, on average (annual production) volume will be around 3,000 cars, with a peak of 5,000 initially due to the novelty factor,” Ollivier, interviewed on the sidelines of an auto festival in Paris, said. (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume: Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.