FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citycon to buy a shopping centre in the Copenhagen area from TK Development
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Citycon to buy a shopping centre in the Copenhagen area from TK Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon continues building its platform in Denmark and has signed an agreement with TK Development regarding the forward purchase of the Straedet project in Køge in the greater Copenhagen area

* Citycon will acquire the property at completion based on a fixed 6.25% net initial yield

* Says purchase price is estimated to be about 75 million euros ($85 million)

* Says development is expecting to start construction during Q1 2015 and project is scheduled to open in phases with final completion in Q2 2017 at which time Citycon will acquire property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.