FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco sees 2015 recurring earnings between 10.15 to 10.35 euros per share
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco sees 2015 recurring earnings between 10.15 to 10.35 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Unibail-rodamco

* Unibail-Rodamco SE : full-year results 2014

* Net recurring results reached 1,068 mn, up by +8.3 pct

* Recurring EPS at 10.92, up +6.8 pct

* Will propose to the annual general meeting (agm) to declare a dividend of 9.60 per share in cash for 2014

* Dividend represents an increase of +7.9 pct from 2013 and an 88 pct pay-out ratio of net recurring result, up from 87 pct last year

* FY retail segment, footfall increased by +1.5 pct and tenant sales in the group’s shopping centres for the year 2014 grew by +2.7 pct

* Expects the underlying recurring earnings per share to grow by between +6 pct and +8 pct

* Recurring earnings are expected to reach 10.15 to 10.35 per share in 2015

* For the 2016-2019 raises outlook for the compound annual growth rate of its recurring earnings per share, from between +5 pct and +7 pct previously, to between +6 pct and +8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.