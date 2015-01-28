BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco sees 2015 recurring earnings between 10.15 to 10.35 euros per share

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Unibail-rodamco

* Unibail-Rodamco SE : full-year results 2014

* Net recurring results reached 1,068 mn, up by +8.3 pct

* Recurring EPS at 10.92, up +6.8 pct

* Will propose to the annual general meeting (agm) to declare a dividend of 9.60 per share in cash for 2014

* Dividend represents an increase of +7.9 pct from 2013 and an 88 pct pay-out ratio of net recurring result, up from 87 pct last year

* FY retail segment, footfall increased by +1.5 pct and tenant sales in the group’s shopping centres for the year 2014 grew by +2.7 pct

* Expects the underlying recurring earnings per share to grow by between +6 pct and +8 pct

* Recurring earnings are expected to reach 10.15 to 10.35 per share in 2015

* For the 2016-2019 raises outlook for the compound annual growth rate of its recurring earnings per share, from between +5 pct and +7 pct previously, to between +6 pct and +8 pct