BRIEF-EU clears GSK-Novartis three-part deal with conditions
January 28, 2015 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EU clears GSK-Novartis three-part deal with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* Regulatory update

* Received clearance from European Commission of its proposed three-part transaction with Novartis

* GSK has agreed to sell its meningitis vaccines, Nimenrix and Mencevax, on a global basis

* GSK will also divest two small novartis bivalent vaccines for protection against diphtheria and tetanus in Italy and Germany

* Clearance relates to acquisition of Novartis’s vaccines business, creation of a consumer healthcare JV and divestment to Novartis of GSK’s marketed oncology portfolio, related research and development and rights to two pipeline AKT inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
