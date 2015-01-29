FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euromoney says Q1 headline revenues unchanged
January 29, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euromoney says Q1 headline revenues unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Conditions remained challenging in quarter to december 31, with many banks reporting further weakness

* Headline revenues for quarter to December 31, after adjusting for sold businesses, were unchanged at £94.7 million, while underlying revenues, which also exclude impact of currency movements, fell by 1%

* Final dividend of £20.2 million for financial year 2014, if approved by shareholders at annual general meeting, will be paid on february 12 2015

* Conditions in banking and commodity markets remain tough and as we enter most important period of year for selling, early sales indicators for non-subscription products so far show no signs of any improvement on last year

* For Q2, recent acquisition of mining indaba should contribute approximately £10 million to revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
