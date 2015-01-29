FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oriflame sees Q4 adjusted operating margin at just below 8 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oriflame sees Q4 adjusted operating margin at just below 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oriflame

* Oriflame cosmetics Q4 2014 update: sales development in line with previous communication, pressure on operating margin

* Says group adjusted operating margin is expected to be just below 8.0 percent (12.6) for Q4 around 7.5 percent (10.1) for full year

* Says local currency sales for full q4 grew with 5 percent for group

* Says local currency sales growth in Russia for Q4 was 7 percent despite major challenges in market

* Says full-year 2014 local currency sales for group increased by 1 percent while euro sales decreased by 10 percent, negatively impacted by 11 percent from currencies Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.