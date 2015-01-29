FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rank Group posts 25 pct rise in H1 operating profit
#Casinos & Gaming
January 29, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rank Group posts 25 pct rise in H1 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc

* H1 operating profit up 25 pct with all brands improving period-on-period

* Strong dividend growth with interim dividend of 1.60 pence, up 19 pct on 2013/14

* Strong digital growth with revenue up 16 pct and operating profit up 75 pct

* Adjusted eps up 34 pct

* Venue maintenance and development programme remains very busy in second half and beyond into 2015/16

* Today announced an agreement with Bede Gaming to supply our core digital platform Further company coverage:

