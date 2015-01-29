BRIEF-Tribona says refinances majority of loans ahead of schedule

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tribona Ab :

* Tribona ab (publ) refinances the majority of its loans ahead of schedule

* Tribona AB (publ) announces that it has reached an agreement with three of its existing lenders Swedbank, Aareal and Sparbanken Skane, which accounts for about 85 percent of the company’s loan portfolio, to refinance existing loan agreements ahead of schedule.

* The purpose of the refinancing has been to reduce the company’s refinancing risk by extending and spreading the maturities of the loan portfolio and to renegotiate the current high margins.

* After the refinancing, the Company’s average margin amounts to 1.90 percent, compared to previously 2.59 percent.

* Based on the conditions as per December 31, 2014 the total average interest cost (including cost of interest rate hedges) decreases from 5.52 percent to 4.72 percent. The average maturity will be 3.5 years compared to 1.8 years at December 31, 2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)