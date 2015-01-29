FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tribona says refinances majority of loans ahead of schedule
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tribona says refinances majority of loans ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tribona Ab :

* Tribona ab (publ) refinances the majority of its loans ahead of schedule

* Tribona AB (publ) announces that it has reached an agreement with three of its existing lenders Swedbank, Aareal and Sparbanken Skane, which accounts for about 85 percent of the company’s loan portfolio, to refinance existing loan agreements ahead of schedule.

* The purpose of the refinancing has been to reduce the company’s refinancing risk by extending and spreading the maturities of the loan portfolio and to renegotiate the current high margins.

* After the refinancing, the Company’s average margin amounts to 1.90 percent, compared to previously 2.59 percent.

* Based on the conditions as per December 31, 2014 the total average interest cost (including cost of interest rate hedges) decreases from 5.52 percent to 4.72 percent. The average maturity will be 3.5 years compared to 1.8 years at December 31, 2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.