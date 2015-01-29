BRIEF-Investcorp to acquire Spanish ceramic intermediates provider Fritta

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investcorp Bank Bsc
* To add Fritta to its Spanish portfolio
* Will be purchased from financial investor nazca private equity
* At present, nazca manages its third fund fondo nazca iii, a 200 million fund with leading international institutional investors
* In 2014, fritta is forecast to generate sales and ebitda of around 100 million and 16 million, respectively
* Acquisition is subject to spanish competition authorities clearance