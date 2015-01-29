FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investcorp to acquire Spanish ceramic intermediates provider Fritta
January 29, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investcorp to acquire Spanish ceramic intermediates provider Fritta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investcorp Bank Bsc

* To add Fritta to its Spanish portfolio

* Will be purchased from financial investor nazca private equity

* At present, nazca manages its third fund fondo nazca iii, a 200 million fund with leading international institutional investors

* In 2014, fritta is forecast to generate sales and ebitda of around 100 million and 16 million, respectively

* Acquisition is subject to spanish competition authorities clearance Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

